Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.54 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

