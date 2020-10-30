nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.984-2.006 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.38-0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.