nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $498.696-521.364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.02 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

NVT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.