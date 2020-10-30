NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,996.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,608.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

