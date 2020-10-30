O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

