Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 423,188 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.