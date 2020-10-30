OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $76,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

