Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $32,100.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.