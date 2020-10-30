Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

