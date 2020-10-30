Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.57.

OMCL stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

