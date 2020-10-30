ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.26.

ON opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.59, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

