Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

In related news, Director Luke Evnin acquired 151,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

