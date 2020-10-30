One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

OSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $74,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.