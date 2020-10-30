Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.