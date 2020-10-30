OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. Equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.