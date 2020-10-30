Oppenheimer Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $250.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.25.
EL opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.52.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
