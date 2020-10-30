Oppenheimer Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $250.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.25.

EL opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

