Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $775,526.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 852,484 shares of company stock valued at $34,653,163. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 838,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

