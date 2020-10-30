OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.83 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.