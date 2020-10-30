Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.74

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.74 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.74 ($0.64), with a volume of 10910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

