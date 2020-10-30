Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $69.30 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

