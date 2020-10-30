P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

