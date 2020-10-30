PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $596,661.12 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PACCAR by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

