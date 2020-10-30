PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

