PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

PACW opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

