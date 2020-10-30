PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $241,084.80 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stacey Giamalis sold 226 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,650.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00.

PagerDuty stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

