ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $79,052.28 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $79,052.28 and approximately $44.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00400083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

