Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Boosted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 110,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 765.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $207.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

