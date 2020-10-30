Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Shares Up 10%

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 119,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 183,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12,646.65. The company has a market capitalization of $594,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.

About Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

