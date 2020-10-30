Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.26, with a volume of 88013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $424.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.65 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.51%.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

