Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 138.39 and a beta of 0.02. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Get Paya alerts:

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.