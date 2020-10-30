PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

