PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

