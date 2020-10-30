PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Tops $105,488.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $105,488.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.03948759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00227572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,325,009 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.