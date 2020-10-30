PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

