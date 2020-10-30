PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

