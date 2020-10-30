PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.