Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

