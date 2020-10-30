Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L)’s (PDL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

PDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.57 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. Petra Diamonds Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

