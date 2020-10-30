Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.55 ($26.53).

Peugeot stock opened at €15.31 ($18.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.77 and its 200-day moving average is €14.28. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

