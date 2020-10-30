Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

