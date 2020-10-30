Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

