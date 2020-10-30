Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE:PSX opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

