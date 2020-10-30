Pi Financial Comments on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.97 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.