Pi Financial Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

