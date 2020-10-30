Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

