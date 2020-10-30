Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

