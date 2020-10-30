Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after acquiring an additional 989,754 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 292,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after buying an additional 794,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after buying an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

