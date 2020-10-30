Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $23.86 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

