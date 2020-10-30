Piper Sandler Boosts Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Price Target to $29.00

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

