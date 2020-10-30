Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $67.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

CROX opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $14,041,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $13,056,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $11,185,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

